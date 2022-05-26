Maven Securities LTD Increases Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CG. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,718,217.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,369,291. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,836. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.92. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.45.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

