Maven Securities LTD Increases Stock Holdings in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Maven Securities LTD grew its position in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.09% of Archaea Energy worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LFG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. 872,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,635. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.21. Archaea Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. Archaea Energy’s revenue was up 3456.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

LFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Archaea Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archaea Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

