Maven Securities LTD Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Maven Securities LTD decreased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,260 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,711,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 253.9% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 44,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TIXT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.86. 65,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,986. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.31.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

