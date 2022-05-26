Maven Securities LTD Has $1.25 Million Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Maven Securities LTD cut its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,260 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth $785,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth $3,991,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 16.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TIXT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 65,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,986. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.31.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

