Maven Securities LTD Cuts Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Maven Securities LTD decreased its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,196 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Avaya were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avaya by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avaya in the third quarter valued at $379,000. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in Avaya by 112.2% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avaya by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in Avaya by 596.1% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 348,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 298,064 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

NYSE:AVYA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,134. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $315.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 51.82% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

