Maven Securities LTD Buys New Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 21.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,234 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,353,000 after purchasing an additional 147,007 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 331.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 121,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.91.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $31.28. 24,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -54.90%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

