Maven Securities LTD Buys 28,000 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, CICC Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.15. 161,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,586,022. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.77. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

