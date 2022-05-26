Maven Securities LTD Acquires New Shares in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,709,000 after acquiring an additional 17,692 shares during the period.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $253.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.08.

Mirati Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.21. 14,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,539. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average of $104.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.61. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.16 and a 1-year high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.