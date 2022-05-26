Matthew A. Clemens Sells 1,195 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,195 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $26,397.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,683.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

