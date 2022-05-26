Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.50 million-$30.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.00 million.Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.52–$0.47 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.35. 48,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,053,784. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.60. Matterport has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Matterport will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.84.

In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 760,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $4,083,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,433,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,728,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

