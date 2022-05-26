Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is ETF Managers Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,139 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.3% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $67,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $349.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,816,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,266. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.96. The company has a market cap of $340.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

