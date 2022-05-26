MASQ 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $97,703.00 (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. MASQ has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $97,703.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for $0.0747 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MASQ has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,913.01 or 0.53471790 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 86.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00037910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00491814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033391 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008727 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

