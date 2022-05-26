Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.58

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.58 and traded as high as $4.12. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 31,542 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMLP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $157.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 9,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $30,060.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 239,870 shares of company stock worth $857,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

