Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $132.50

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $132.50 and last traded at $133.45, with a volume of 4205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.23 and a 200-day moving average of $157.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

