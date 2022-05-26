Mark W. Sopp Purchases 1,050 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KBR stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.19.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in KBR by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in KBR by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,363,000 after buying an additional 715,168 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in KBR by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,055,000 after buying an additional 109,052 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,366,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in KBR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

KBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

KBR Company Profile (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

