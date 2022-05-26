Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 114326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$0.20 target price on shares of Maritime Resources and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$30.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay property covering an area of 98 square kilometers located to the southwest of the town of King's Point and to the northwest of the town of Springdale in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

