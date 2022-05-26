Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) VP Sells $12,960,034.74 in Stock

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $99.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.48. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $100.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $10,039,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,010 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

