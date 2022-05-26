Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.74

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 191208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on MARA. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

The firm has a market cap of $985.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a current ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 15,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 109.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Marathon Digital by 21.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

