Manz (ETR:M5Z) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Get Rating) were down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €41.45 ($44.10) and last traded at €41.95 ($44.63). Approximately 11,934 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.50 ($45.21).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.40 million and a P/E ratio of -8.26.

Get Manz alerts:

About Manz (ETR:M5Z)

Manz AG engages in the manufacture and sale of high-tech equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides system solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.