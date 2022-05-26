Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.24

Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.24 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Manx Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:MFX opened at GBX 8.39 ($0.11) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.93. Manx Financial Group has a 1-year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.48 ($0.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.22.
