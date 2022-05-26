Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.24

Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.24 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Manx Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:MFX opened at GBX 8.39 ($0.11) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.93. Manx Financial Group has a 1-year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.48 ($0.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.22.

Manx Financial Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides asset and personal finance, and wealth management services in the Isle of Man, the United Kingdom, and the Channel Island. The company provides various financial products and services, such as savings accounts, asset financing, personal loans, block discounting, and other specialist secured credit facilities to consumers and business sectors; and loans to small and medium sized entities, as well as foreign exchange, and hire purchase and leasing brokerage services.

