Man Group’s (EMG) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.21) target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EMG. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.52) to GBX 295 ($3.71) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 285.33 ($3.59).

EMG stock opened at GBX 248.90 ($3.13) on Monday. Man Group has a one year low of GBX 175.65 ($2.21) and a one year high of GBX 249.60 ($3.14). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 235.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 219.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 9.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

In other Man Group news, insider Anne Wade purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £27,450 ($34,541.34).

About Man Group

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

