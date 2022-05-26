Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Trading Up 3.2%

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.73 and last traded at $56.67. Approximately 1,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 195,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MBUU shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.65. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 20.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 18.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

