Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Trading Up 3.2%

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.73 and last traded at $56.67. Approximately 1,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 195,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.90.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MBUU shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.61.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 20.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 18.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBUU)
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
