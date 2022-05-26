Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.50

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.50 and last traded at C$7.70, with a volume of 17030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.56.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on Magellan Aerospace from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$432.39 million and a PE ratio of -66.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.72.

Magellan Aerospace ( TSE:MAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$178.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -375.00%.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.

