Macerich (NYSE:MAC) & Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Head to Head Review

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) and Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Whitestone REIT pays out 129.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Macerich pays out 300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whitestone REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Macerich’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT $125.36 million 4.76 $12.05 million $0.37 32.78 Macerich $847.44 million 2.98 $14.26 million $0.20 58.85

Macerich has higher revenue and earnings than Whitestone REIT. Whitestone REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macerich, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Whitestone REIT and Macerich, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 Macerich 5 3 2 0 1.70

Whitestone REIT currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.23%. Macerich has a consensus price target of $19.10, indicating a potential upside of 62.28%. Given Macerich’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Macerich is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Macerich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 13.58% 4.06% 1.48% Macerich 4.66% 1.29% 0.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.8% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Macerich shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Macerich shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macerich has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats Macerich on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. Whitestone's strong, balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles.

Macerich Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 – 2019).

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.