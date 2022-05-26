Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.91) Per Share (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.91) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

LYRA opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -1.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 119,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 55,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lyra Therapeutics news, insider Harlan Waksal acquired 236,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $999,996.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 236,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,996.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward T. Anderson acquired 118,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $499,998.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,998.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,728,944 shares of company stock valued at $11,518,465 over the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.