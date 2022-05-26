LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,192,000 after purchasing an additional 173,263 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,325,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,405,000 after purchasing an additional 168,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,188,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,101,000 after purchasing an additional 121,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,698,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $341,099,000 after purchasing an additional 180,255 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $119.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.75.

NYSE:LYB traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.39. The stock had a trading volume of 41,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,024. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.11. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

