LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Director Buys $25,153.80 in Stock

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 2,260 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $25,153.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,777.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 365,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 55,925 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 587.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 602,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 514,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 859.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 355,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 318,336 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LXP. StockNews.com cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

