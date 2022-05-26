Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives $106.87 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.87.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.78. The company had a trading volume of 828,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,107. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average of $94.38. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $77.32 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

