Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Director James Christopher Hunt Purchases 5,000 Shares

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) Director James Christopher Hunt purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $12,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 590,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Christopher Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, James Christopher Hunt acquired 5,000 shares of Lument Finance Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $12,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, James Christopher Hunt bought 5,000 shares of Lument Finance Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $12,950.00.

On Monday, March 21st, James Christopher Hunt bought 15,000 shares of Lument Finance Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00.

Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $4.48.

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 41,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 42,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.35.

About Lument Finance Trust (Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

