Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Trading 7.4% Higher

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.94. 2,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 122,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at about $959,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $1,948,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $14,918,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

