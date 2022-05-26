LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.62. LTC Properties reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. LTC Properties’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Shares of LTC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.47. 14,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,018. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.04. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.97. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 160.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 84.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 127,927 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 38.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 54.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

