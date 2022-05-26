Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.13 billion.

Shares of LOW traded up $7.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.81. The stock had a trading volume of 131,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,017. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $179.22 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.69. The company has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

