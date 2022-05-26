Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Holdings Trimmed by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,036 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 162,988 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.56% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $38,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $66.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.31%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

