Lotto 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $21.00 (LOTTO)

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and $21.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lotto has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000268 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016842 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00217844 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006727 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

