Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 3,110 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,910,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,984,000 after acquiring an additional 197,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,636,000 after acquiring an additional 113,236 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,675,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,842,000 after acquiring an additional 156,876 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,542,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,027,000 after buying an additional 578,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $257,713,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.56. The company had a trading volume of 23,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.63. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.