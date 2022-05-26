Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 24 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,008,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,118,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $869.47.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $21.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $648.04. 35,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $582.58 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $680.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $788.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.