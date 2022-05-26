Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 136 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.29.

NYSE EL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $232.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,808. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.08 and a 200 day moving average of $302.40. The stock has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

