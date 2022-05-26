Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,457 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in WEX were worth $47,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in WEX by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 20.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.46.

NYSE:WEX traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.01 and a 200-day moving average of $155.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $208.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.87 million. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

