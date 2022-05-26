Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.82. The company had a trading volume of 68,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.42. The company has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.