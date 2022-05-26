Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 788 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Corning were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 233,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,264,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,148,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 121,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.21. 350,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,212,727. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.55.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.