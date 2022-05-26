Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 7,749 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,032,034 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 2.2% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.39% of NXP Semiconductors worth $235,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,417 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,704,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 43,289 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 35,867 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $492,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.30.

Shares of NXPI traded up $5.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,375. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.64. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $164.75 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NXP Semiconductors (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.