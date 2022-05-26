Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 255 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $30.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $658.80. 30,181,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,368,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $917.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $955.67. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $571.22 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $867.80, for a total transaction of $21,695,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $373,252,861 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas reduced their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $918.08.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

