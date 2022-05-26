Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 156.1% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 324,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

NYSE:T traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 936,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,702,586. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

