Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $363.78 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,360,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 3.3% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.36% of Stryker worth $363,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Stryker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after buying an additional 184,760 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Stryker by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,939,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,393,901,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.53.

Shares of SYK traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.01. 1,110,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.25. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $224.02 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.