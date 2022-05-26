Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $18.15 Million Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.12% of Trex worth $18,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Trex by 28.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Trex by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Trex by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of TREX traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.50. 825,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,157. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.67 million. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.39.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.