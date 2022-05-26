Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $100.34 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.18% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $100,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $650.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $5.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.86. 486,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,936. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.66 and a 52-week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

