Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $1.42 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

Shares of BA traded up $6.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.36. The stock had a trading volume of 276,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,182,213. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.65. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $258.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

