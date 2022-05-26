Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 683,725 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.6% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.07% of Salesforce worth $173,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after purchasing an additional 655,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.65. 7,332,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,407,791. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.96 and a 200-day moving average of $222.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.20.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,308,217 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.