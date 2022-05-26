Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,241,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 1,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total transaction of $113,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 570,715 shares of company stock worth $75,992,391. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,116.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,892,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,284. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,515.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2,700.62. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

