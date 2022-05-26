Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 8,295 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.10% of Pacira BioSciences worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 39.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 32.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 32.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 12.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 9,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $673,442.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,195.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $137,391.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,607 shares of company stock worth $5,092,865 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCRX traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.08. 5,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,253. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.19). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCRX. Northland Securities upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

About Pacira BioSciences (Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.